E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Aishwarya Rai gets emotional as she meets mom-to-be Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood actresses ran into each other at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM

At the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, an emotional moment unfolded when Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan encountered Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh.

The sight of Deepika, radiant and glowing with maternal joy, had Aishwarya tearing up with joy. A viral video shows how Aishwarya's eyes welled up with emotion, reflecting her genuine happiness and affection for Bollywood diva Deepika.


The two actresses, known for their grace and poise, shared a warm embrace. Their interaction became one of the highlights of the evening, adding a heartfelt touch to the otherwise glamorous event.

Watch the video below:


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the wedding with her daughter Aaradhya, while the rest of the Bachchan family arrived separately, and that sparked considerable curiosity among fans. Abhishek Bachchan attended with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, along with Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Nikhil Nanda. This separate entry led to various speculations, making Aishwarya’s presence and interactions at the wedding a focal point of discussion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand affair, drawing some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt graced the event with their presence. The gathering also featured international sensation Kim Kardashian, adding a global touch to the celebration. In an unexpected twist, WWE superstar John Cena made an appearance, further elevating the star-studded occasion.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment