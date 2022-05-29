Watch: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer is a joyride of emotions

3-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of the protagonist

By ANI Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 10:03 PM Last updated: Sun 29 May 2022, 10:04 PM

The highly anticipated trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been unveiled on Sunday evening and it takes viewers on a joyride of emotions.

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

The almost 3-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film’s protagonist. His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie.

In the trailer, Aamir’s calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look give flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’.

It shows multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir’s cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looks seamless in the role of the protagonist’s mother.

Aamir and Advait Chandan have reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ following their collab in ‘Secret Superstar’. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Chaitanya Akkineni and will release on August 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: