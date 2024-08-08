E-Paper

Watch: A video of Virat Kohli lookalike wearing RCB cap is going viral

The doppelganger can be seen yelling chants amid Bangladesh protests

by

CT Desk
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 1:07 PM

A nonviolent demonstration by students opposing Bangladesh's government job quota system has recently descended into violence. Images of the political unrest have been extensively disseminated on social media, reaching masses all across.

Amid the disturbance, a video of a doppelganger of star cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral.


The video, which is being incorrectly attributed to Virat Kohli was uploaded on X with an inaccurate caption.

The Virat Kohli lookalike can be seen in the video yelling chants while sitting on other protesters' shoulders. The lookalike is also sporting a cap with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) logo on it.


The video has received around 2,500 likes and over 140,000 views since it was shared. Reactions to the video have been mixed; while most people realised that Virat Kohli was not in it, other individuals thought he was.

Another Virat Kohli impersonator became viral in India earlier this year. While visiting Ayodhya, this person was seen getting hounded by people for pictures and was also seen sporting the Indian cricket team's jersey.

