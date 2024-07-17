Warner Bros. 'Bad Fairies' gets a release date

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM

Warner Bros has locked the release date of its animated musical Bad Fairies.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on July 23, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie from director Megan Nicole Dong, known for creating and directing the Netflix animated musical series Centaurworld, is currently in production in London.

Warner Bros. also announced that Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss -- who co-created the Tony-winning musical Six and the new musical Why Am I So Single, premiering on London's West End next month -- will write the songs for Bad Fairies. Grammy-nominated musician Isabella Summers (Florence and the Machine) has come on board to compose the score and produce the songs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Fairies is touted as a "subversive musical comedy set in present-day London and focusing on a rule-breaking group of fairies.” Dong directs the feature from a script by Deborah Frances-White, host of podcast The Guilty Feminist. DNEG Animation serves as digital partners for Bad Fairies."

"Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation are excited to welcome this extraordinary dream team of musical talents, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Isabella Summers into our Bad Fairies family," said Warner Bros. Pictures Animation president Bill Damaschke and Locksmith Animation CCO Mary Coleman said in a joint statement.