Fans react as Wael Kfoury's latest photo sparks debate over changed appearance

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury is once again making headlines, this time not only for his music but also for his appearance.

The singer recently released his new single Chou Meshta2li, which quickly gained traction across digital platforms. However, a promotional video that the artist shared on TikTok, sparked widespread discussion among fans, many of whom commented on what they described as a noticeable change in Kfoury's facial features and significant weight loss.

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, with some expressing concern about the singer's health, while others speculated that he may have used GLP-1 weight-loss medications, which have become increasingly popular in recent years. Several fans questioned whether the transformation was linked to a health issue or a lifestyle change.

Kfoury has not publicly addressed the speculation, nor has he issued any statement regarding the comments surrounding his appearance.

While the online debate continued, the singer's latest release was achieving major milestones.

Chou Meshta2li generated strong engagement across various digital platforms following its release. Within its first two days, the song surpassed one million views on Kfoury's official YouTube channel, highlighting the enduring popularity of the Lebanese star.

The track also topped trending charts in several countries, including Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sweden, Canada and Germany.

Adding to its success, the song reached the eighth spot on YouTube's Worldwide Trending chart, marking another global achievement for Kfoury and extending a long list of successful releases throughout his career.

Known for hits such as El Bint El Awiye and Law Hobna Ghalta, Kfoury remains one of the Arab world's most celebrated singers. His latest release has once again captured the attention of audiences across the region, with conversations centring on both the song's performance and the singer's noticeably different look.

As speculation continues online, fans are waiting to see whether Kfoury will address the concerns raised about his appearance. For now, the focus remains split between the success of Chou Meshta2li and the questions surrounding the singer's recent transformation.