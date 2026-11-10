Christmas movies return to UAE cinemas with festive treats and Santa visits

Christmas classics are returning to cinemas across the UAE this December, giving families a chance to revisit films they grew up watching on the big screen.

VOX Cinemas is bringing back its annual VOX Festive experience from December 8 to January 7, 2027, featuring Christmas movie screenings, seasonal treats and activities for children across five locations.

Among the films returning to cinemas are Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Home Alone 3, Elf, The Grinch, Disney's A Christmas Carol, Jingle All the Way, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Santa Clause 3 and Wonka.

For Dh40, visitors can watch one of the selected Christmas films while enjoying a hot chocolate and a candy cane as part of the Festive Movie Experience.

Families planning to visit between December 19 and 25 can also meet Santa at Mall of the Emirates.

The Dh75 package includes a movie ticket, hot chocolate, candy cane, a meet-and-greet with Santa and a printed photograph.

Beyond the movie screenings, Mall of the Emirates will also feature a dedicated Winter Lounge, where visitors can enjoy seasonal food and drinks.

The menu includes roast turkey with traditional stuffing and Yorkshire pudding, alongside hot chocolate in gingerbread, peppermint and spiced orange flavours.

Children can also try Christmas cupcakes, cake pops and gingerbread decorating kits, while visitors can take photographs beside a festive sleigh or write letters to Santa.

The Winter Lounge will be open daily from 9am to 11pm, with walk-in visitors welcome.

Those looking for another festive activity can take part in an Advent Calendar giveaway running from December 8 to 31.

Visitors who spend at least Dh100 at the cinema's Candy Bar can open a door on the calendar for a prize, with rewards including a staycation, a 43-inch television and popcorn.

The experience will be available at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City, Yas Mall and Al Maryah Island.

At Mall of the Emirates, the regular festive movie package will run from December 8 to 18 and resume from December 26 to January 7, with the Santa package offered in between.

Tickets and additional information are available through the VOX Cinemas website and app.