Vogue appoints Chloe Malle to succeed Anna Wintour as US editorial head

American Vogue has named Chloe Malle as its new head of editorial content, taking over from Anna Wintour, who is stepping down after nearly four decades, the magazine said on Tuesday.

Malle, 39, has spent more than a decade at Vogue, most recently as editor of Vogue.com and co-host of the podcast "The Run-Through".

The daughter of actress Candice Bergen and filmmaker Louis Malle, Chloe joined the magazine full-time in 2011 after the New York Observer and freelance work. She has overseen high-profile features including a Naomi Biden wedding shoot and an interview with Lauren Sanchez.

Wintour, 75, is stepping aside from the U.S. editorial role to focus on Condé Nast's global growth and major events like the Met Gala. She will remain Vogue's global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, the media giant behind Vanity Fair and GQ.

Wintour has shaped American Vogue's voice since 1988, and turned the Met Gala from an elite New York fundraiser into an internationally watched cultural spectacle.

Almost synonymous with the Vogue brand, Wintour is also widely considered as an inspiration for "Miranda Priestly", the fashion editor portrayed by Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada".

Her departure marks a rare leadership change at a title she has defined for almost 40 years, a tenure marked by both admiration and controversy. In June, Wintour announced she would seek new leadership for the American Vogue editorial team.