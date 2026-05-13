'VisionQuest': Paul Bettany Back as Vision, release date announced

The upcoming Marvel series VisionQuest finally has a release date. Disney announced on Tuesday that the new show will premiere on Disney+ on October 14 this year.

The upcoming series, according to Deadline, is being called the final part of Marvel's WandaVision trilogy. The trilogy includes WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and now VisionQuest. Actor Paul Bettany, who returns as Vision, shared the announcement during Disney's upfront presentation.

The new series will continue Vision's story after the events of WandaVision. In the earlier Marvel films, Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. However, the character later returned in WandaVision.

According to Deadline, VisionQuest is believed to follow Vision as he tries to regain his memories and reconnect with his humanity.

As per the publication, Disney also showed a special trailer for advertisers and media buyers during the presentation on Tuesday, May 12. The trailer gave a glimpse of how the series connects to WandaVision and Agatha All Along. It also featured actor James Spader returning as Ultron.

Apart from Paul Bettany, the series also stars Todd Stashwick as Paladin, a mercenary and assassin connected to Vision's technology. Actor Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the Ten Rings leader seen in the 2008 film Iron Man.

Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan have joined the cast, Deadline confirmed. Morais will play Lisa Molinari, a character linked to Thomas Shepherd, played by Ruaridh Mollica. Diane Morgan will be seen playing an associate of Paladin.