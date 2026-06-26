Vishal Bhardwaj 'excited' after invitation to join Academy as new member

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared his excitement on receiving the invitation to become a member of the Academy Awards.

The Haider director said that he feels "honoured" and "privileged" to be the part of the voting process of the future Academy Awards, representing the Indian cinema.

Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I am deeply honoured and excited to be invited to become a member of the Academy. It is a privilege to be part of the most prestigious platform for global cinema, and I look forward to participating in the Academy Awards voting process."

Indian cinema has received a major boost on the global stage as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a distinguished group of Indian film professionals to join its prestigious membership class of 2026, granting them voting rights for future Academy Awards.

The Academy announced 529 new invitees from around the world this year, with a notable representation from India spanning filmmaking, editing, casting, costume design, documentary filmmaking, animation, visual effects, and production technology.

Among the most prominent Indian invitees is filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, known for acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. Joining him are veteran film editors A Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia, a multiple National Award-winning editor with a career spanning 45 years, has worked on landmark films including RRR, Dil Chahta Hai, and Saathiya.

Bhatia is widely recognised for her editorial contributions to films such as Taare Zameen Par, Rock On!!, My Name Is Khan, and Kai Po Che. The invitee list also includes costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya.