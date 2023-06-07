Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra to star in Bear Grylls' show? Here's what we know

Whether it is for promotional stint, or shooting or blowing off the steam on vacations, the emirate emerges as the top choice for a number of celebs
Renowned British television adventurer Bear Grylls has reportedly reached out to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra for a collaboration on his popular show. The 48-year-old adventurer recently confirmed his upcoming visit to India.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed..A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction."
“Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone." Bear Grylls added.
Bear Grylls has previously expressed his interest in bringing Virat and Priyanka on the show. In another interview with the media portal, he said, “Virat would be amazing to adventure with -- a true heart of a lion and kind spirit. And Priyanka Chopra would be incredible - I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story."
The adventurer gained immense popularity in India through his show Man vs. Wild and has made multiple visits to the country, featuring many popular figures from the entertainment industry on his show including Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. He even ventured into the wilderness alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
