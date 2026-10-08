Virat Kohli calls Nana Patekar 'true legend of Indian cinema', mourns his demise 

The sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the entire nation in shock and grief.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country, with celebrities and fans expressing their grief over the loss of the legendary actor. From the cricket fraternity, star batter Virat Kohli and former cricketer Suresh Raina have also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Nana Patekar.

Calling Nana Patekar a "true legend of Indian cinema", Kohli on X wrote, "A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti."

Suresh Raina posted, "An era ends with the passing of a true legend. Nana Patekar ji — your powerful performances, honesty and simplicity made you one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable artists. You will always be remembered."

Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’. In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films.

He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.