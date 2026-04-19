Virat Kohli's 'like' on a German influencer's January post sparks social media debate

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has once again found himself at the centre of online chatter after a simple Instagram interaction turned into a viral moment.

The buzz began when fans noticed Kohli had liked a post by German influencer LizLaz , who has nearly 496,000 followers on the platform.

Surprisingly, the said like is on a picture posted by LizLaz on January 30 this year. Screenshots of the interaction quickly spread across social media, triggering memes and speculation, as reported by Hindustan Times.

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What made the moment stand out for fans was that Kohli did not follow the influencer, adding to the curiosity around the unexpected “like”.

LizLaz later reacted to the situation, saying she wasn’t even aware of the interaction at first. “I don’t even know when he liked the picture,” she said, as the post continued to gain traction online.

The incident has also brought back memories of a similar episode in 2025, when Kohli’s activity on another influencer’s post went viral. At the time, the cricketer had attributed it to an “algorithm” issue while clearing his feed.

This time, the internet was quick to revisit that explanation, with users joking that the “algorithm” might be at play again.

So far, neither Kohli nor his team has commented on the latest viral moment.