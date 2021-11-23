Virat Kohli hangs out with 'cool' cat at practice; wife Anushka Sharma reacts

The couple's humorous exchange grabbed fans' attention

Photo: @imVkohli/Twitter

India's Test captain Virat Kohli has begun training for the second Test match against New Zealand - and he has someone "cool" to keep him company.

Taking to social media, Kohli shared photos of himself with a cat that snuggled up on his lap during a practice session.

"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," he captioned the two photos, which have since gone viral. But it wasn't just the photos that grabbed fans' attention; it was also the interaction between Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

"Hello billi (cat)," Sharma wrote on the Instagram post. Kohli's humorous response to his wife garnered more 80,000 likes.

"Launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi (guy from Delhi with a cat from Mumbai)," he wrote.