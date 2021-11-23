Virat Kohli hangs out with 'cool' cat at practice; wife Anushka Sharma reacts

The Indian actor has shot six films this year, got married, moved into a new house, and refused to submit unquestioningly to the celebrity culture that rules Bollywood
Entertainment5 days ago
India's Test captain Virat Kohli has begun training for the second Test match against New Zealand - and he has someone "cool" to keep him company.
Taking to social media, Kohli shared photos of himself with a cat that snuggled up on his lap during a practice session.
"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," he captioned the two photos, which have since gone viral. But it wasn't just the photos that grabbed fans' attention; it was also the interaction between Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.
"Hello billi (cat)," Sharma wrote on the Instagram post. Kohli's humorous response to his wife garnered more 80,000 likes.
"Launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi (guy from Delhi with a cat from Mumbai)," he wrote.
Entertainment5 days ago
Entertainment5 days ago
Entertainment6 days ago
Entertainment6 days ago
Entertainment6 days ago
Entertainment1 week ago
Entertainment1 week ago
Entertainment1 week ago