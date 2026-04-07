'Didn't flinch once': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma react to 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Star batter of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli was all praise for the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kohli called Dhurandhar a "cinematic masterpiece" of India. He lauded Aditya Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's performance in the film.

"Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in india. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours," wrote Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle.

"Aditya dhar your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant," he added.

Anushka Sharma also praised the movie while lauding Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

"What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through," said Sharma.

"You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker @ranveersingh. You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film-Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you," she added.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, has shown remarkable performance at the box office.

The second features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

The film's music, including the track 'Aari Aari' composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers, has also contributed to its popularity among audiences.