Viral video: Indian man dances to popular Pakistani song, hits nearly 5 million views

Siddhartha Dayani's clean moves and joyful expressions have received love from thousands

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM

An Indian man has recently gone viral for dancing to a Pakistani song, 'Afreen Afreen' and has received nearly 5 million views on his Instagram reel.

Siddhartha Dayani is seen sporting a dark red kurta in his viral video, dancing in front of Noel Alexander, a popular dancer and choreographer.

In the short clip, Dayani begins the routine with a smile on his face after taking a deep breath. His clean moves and joyful expressions have received love from thousands. Take a look at the video below:

'Afreen Afreen' is a popular song released by Coke Studio Pakistan in 2016. With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan on vocals, the soothing song took the world by storm.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dayani said that he did not expect to receive so much love on his video.

"I never thought this would come to me because while I’m grateful for everything, my focus has never been to make reels that go viral." He even thanked the choreographer, Noel for the piece, saying, "without him, it’d be impossible to put the video on the map".

The video has garnered traction online, crossing 4.6 million views and receiving over 600,000 likes.

Dayani is pursuing a diploma in dance and has been a passionate dancer since 2008.

