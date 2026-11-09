Viral video: Corgi Quinn runs on American football field as security chases

Quinn zigzagged past several would-be captors as fans roared with laughter, with footage of the escapade quickly going viral

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 7:44 PM
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The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos had competition for the afternoon's most elusive runner on Sunday when a corgi in a Carolina blue sweater abandoned her halftime race and gave security the runaround.

Quinn turned the field at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium into her personal playground, zigzagging past several would-be captors as fans roared with laughter.

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Watch the video:

The diminutive escape artist slipped past outstretched hands and appeared to be heading towards the end zone before handlers corralled her near the 40-yard line. Her unscheduled exhibition proved a hit beyond the stadium, with footage of the escapade quickly going viral.

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Charlotte Corgi Club identified the dog as Quinn on its Facebook page, saying she had been selected for the halftime race alongside fellow corgis Winnie, Sausage, Daisy, Colorado and Ollie. With the four-legged entertainment over, Denver beat Carolina 26-21 as Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes.

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