The viral tanning hacks dermatologists wish people would stop trying

As temperatures rise and beach season gets into full swing, social media feeds are once again filled with videos promising the perfect summer glow.

From users applying baby oil under the sun to influencers sharing "tanning schedules" and DIY tanning mixtures, platforms like TikTok and Instagram have become hotspots for tanning advice. Many of the videos rack up millions of views, with creators claiming their methods can help achieve a darker tan in less time.

But dermatologists say some of these viral hacks come with serious risks.

"The biggest misconception is that there is such a thing as a safe tan from sun exposure," said Dr Nuha Shareef, a Dubai-based dermatologist "A tan is actually a sign that the skin has been damaged by ultraviolet radiation. The darker colour is the skin's attempt to protect itself."

One of the most common trends involves applying baby oil, coconut oil or even olive oil before spending hours in direct sunlight. Social media users often claim these products help attract and intensify the sun's rays.

According to experts, that is precisely the problem.

"These oils do not provide adequate protection from UV radiation and can increase the likelihood of burns," explained Dr Nuha. "People are essentially exposing their skin to prolonged damage while believing they are improving their tan."

Another trend gaining traction online is the use of tanning accelerators, products marketed as helping users develop a tan more quickly. While some contain ingredients designed to boost skin pigmentation, experts caution that they do not eliminate the harmful effects of UV exposure.

"If someone is relying on UV exposure to activate these products, the risk remains the same," she added. "The skin is still being exposed to radiation that can contribute to premature ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer."

Perhaps the most concerning advice circulating online is the suggestion that sunscreen should be skipped altogether.

Videos encouraging users to avoid SPF often claim that sunscreen blocks tanning entirely, a statement dermatologists say is misleading.

"You can still tan while wearing sunscreen," said Dr Mohammed Muntasir, dermatologist consultant. "No sunscreen blocks 100 per cent of UV rays. The difference is that sunscreen helps reduce the amount of damage your skin experiences during exposure."

Experts also warn against viral videos promoting specific "safe tanning hours". While UV intensity may vary throughout the day, they say there is no completely risk-free window for intentional tanning.

In countries such as the UAE, where UV levels can remain high for much of the year, the effects can be even more pronounced.

"People often underestimate UV exposure, especially on cloudy days or while sitting under an umbrella," said Dr Mohammed. "Heat and UV radiation are not the same thing. You can still sustain significant skin damage even if you don't feel particularly hot."

DIY tanning mixtures have also become increasingly popular online, with users mixing ingredients such as coffee grounds, cocoa powder and various oils in an attempt to create homemade tanning solutions.

While some recipes are relatively harmless, dermatologists warn that others can trigger irritation, allergic reactions or post-inflammatory pigmentation, particularly for people with sensitive skin.

"Natural doesn't automatically mean safe," said Dr Mohammed. "Many people assume that because an ingredient comes from the kitchen, it is suitable for the skin. That's not always the case."

The appeal of tanning remains strong, particularly as bronzed skin continues to be associated with holidays, outdoor lifestyles and beauty trends promoted online. However, experts say there has been a noticeable shift in recent years toward safer alternatives.

Self-tanning products, including mousses, drops and gradual tanning lotions, have become increasingly popular among consumers looking to achieve a sun-kissed appearance without prolonged UV exposure.

"For those who enjoy the look of tanned skin, self-tanners are generally a much safer option," said UAE-based dermatologist, Malaz Al Amin. "They provide cosmetic colour without causing the DNA damage associated with ultraviolet radiation."

As tanning content continues to trend across social media, dermatologists are urging users to approach viral beauty advice with caution.

"The number of views a video receives is not an indication of whether the advice is safe," said Dr Malaz. "When it comes to your skin, it is always worth checking expert guidance before trying the latest trend."

For many experts, the message is simple: a temporary glow is rarely worth long-term skin damage.