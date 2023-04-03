Viral SRK photo with Tom Holland, Zendaya accidentally lands British historian in eye of ‘tweetstorm’

A Shah Rukh Khan fan page uploaded a photo of the actor, the couple, and other big names such as Nita Ambani and Salman Khan

A British historian named Tom Holland found himself caught in the middle of a storm of tweets by Bollywood fans — all because he was wrongly tagged in a viral photo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood star Tom Holland.

An SRK fan page had shared the photo featuring the Badshah of Bollywood, Hollywood’s current ‘it’ couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as other big names like Salman Khan and Nita Ambani attending a glitzy event in Mumbai this weekend. Unfortunately, instead of tagging the Spider-Man actor, the page accidentally tagged his namesake, who has since taken to Twitter with a plea to “please make it stop”.

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

Although the fan account tried to correct its mistake with a follow-up post, the damage was done. “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!” the historian posted in response to a user who extended a tongue-in-cheek apology “on behalf of [his] fellow countrymen”.

Twitterati didn’t immediately pick up on the gaffe, with one user (who claims to be “solely devoted to Shah Rukh Khan” in her bio) asking, “This is a great photo, confused though, what do you want to stop?” To this, the historian replied, “Where to begin?”

This isn’t the first time there has been some confusion about the English author’s identity. According to the historian’s bio, he has been named by British daily The Times as a ‘leading English cricketer’.

If both The Times and now the Government have stated I am "a leading English cricketer", it must be true. pic.twitter.com/O3aqb4r3Zt — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) June 30, 2022

Users were quick to reference this, with one netizen joking: “You do claim to be an Indophile. It's no coincidence Shah Rukh Khan is taking pictures with elite cricketers.”

“I suppose there is that,” responds Holland the historian drily.

Hollywood’s Tom Holland, meanwhile, has said that his trip to India was a “truly wonderful experience”. Sharing pictures of himself looking dapper in a finely tailored suit for the evening, he wrote, “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the NMACC. A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”

