Viral Bollywood video: Varun Dhawan issues clarification after Twitter outrage on lifting, kissing Gigi Hadid

The book titled 'The Most Iconic Sindhis of the World' features the story of Sindh and Sindhis, published by a non Sindhi
Varun Dhawan, a well-known and respected actor, has sparked an online outrage with his act at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Dhawan gave a power-packed performance on stage on Saturday. However, it did not go down well with several social media users as he invited supermodel Gigi Hadid up on stage, picked her up in his arms, and kissed her on the cheek.
The particular moment caught on camera has been doing rounds on the internet, garnering a lot of negative comments.
"Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the internet today," a social media user tweeted.
After facing backlash over his performance on Sunday morning, the actor hit back at the trolls.
"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst your bubble and tell you it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning," Varun clarified.
Gigi Hadid arrived in India on Friday and attended the grand launch of NMACC on day 1. Later on day 2, she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to the event.
ALSO READ:
The book titled 'The Most Iconic Sindhis of the World' features the story of Sindh and Sindhis, published by a non Sindhi
The star's close friend Harrdy Sandhu confirms that she is getting married to the politician
Celebrities, Indian artistry and craftmanship took center stage as Maria Grazia Chiuri's pre-fall collection turned the iconic heritage site into a blend of color and style
The Punjabi singer said that Bollywood actor had disclosed that she would only marry when she finds the 'right guy'
The codefendant is likely to be sentenced Friday if State District Judge authorizes the plea agreement
A retired optometrist claimed the Hollywood star was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying on a hill at a resort
Jisoo became the last member of Blackpink to make a solo debut
The 'Havana' singer travelled last week to Málaga, Spain, to celebrate and help promote her grandmother's book