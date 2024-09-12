Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards 2024

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:45 PM

Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is set to host the 2024 International Emmys, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vir Das shared his excitement as he wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!

Das was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour.

He is the first Indian who will host this prestigious event.

Apart from his stand-up work, Vir Das has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown.

Das appeared in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is developing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He is also the lead singer of India's comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

