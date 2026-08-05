Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent', production to begin in 2027

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is set to star in the upcoming Paramount+ thriller series Ascent, which has officially been greenlit, according to Variety.

Set in the high-stakes world of global corporate crisis management, Ascent follows elite corporate fixer Catriona Vail, played by Davis, who is forced to turn her ruthless professional skills into personal survival when her estranged daughter is placed in danger.

According to the official logline, the series is "set in the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control." Davis' character "must weaponise the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger."

The series was created by John Logan, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Michael Aguilar will executive produce alongside Davis and Julius Tennon under their JuVee Productions banner. Paramount Television Studios will produce the project.

Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in 2027.

"I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan. We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe-inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist. We at JuVee are deeply grateful to John Logan, Michael Aguilar, and Paramount. We are ready to create magic," Davis said, as quoted by Variety.

Davis is no stranger to television acclaim. She won an Emmy for her leading role in How to Get Away With Murder, earning four nominations for her performance as Annalise Keating. She also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series after reprising the role in a crossover episode of Scandal.

The actress is also a four-time Academy Award nominee. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences in 2017, a role that had previously earned her a Tony Award during the play's 2010 Broadway revival. Her other Oscar-nominated performances include Doubt, The Help, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.