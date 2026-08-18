Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz mourn demise of actress Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis and other Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to the actress Hayden Panettiere. She passed away on Sunday, August 16, at 36.

Her representative confirmed the news to PEOPLE on behalf of her father, Alan Panettiere.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," her father said in a statement to PEOPLE. He remembered the actress as someone who brought love and happiness to the people around her and to the millions who watched her work.

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"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen," he added.

Actress Viola Davis paid tribute to Panettiere on her Instagram handle by describing her as a "talented and gifted" actress.

"What an amazing talent you were, so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you."

The American actress and film producer also described Panettiere as " an old, wise soul with such a deep heart"

She continued: "I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy."

"You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name," wrote Viola Davis.

Panettiere's close friend and One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz also remembered the actress on her Instagram handle alongside photos of them over the years.

"I'm crushed. I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her."

Bethany Joy Lenz recalled Panettiere as someone who "knew her lines and everyone else's. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I'd ever seen on camera. And she'd sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play."

Lenz concluded: "I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn't she? It's too young and there's still so much more life. And her daughter.... Hayden, you are surround by love. I'm sorry for every moment I didn't reach out or check in. This can't be real."

The actress began her career as a child, appearing in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live in 1994. She later worked on CBS Guiding Light before making her film debut as the voice of Princess Dot in Pixar's A Bug's Life in 1998.

She went on to appear in films including Remember the Titans, Tiger Cruise and Ice Princess. In 2006, Panettiere took on the role of cheerleader Claire Bennet in NBC's Heroes.

The show became a major part of her career and brought her international recognition.

Panettiere is survived by her parents and her daughter.