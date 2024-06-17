Vikrant Massey's first Father's Day celebration with son leaves netizens in awe

‘Gossip Girl’ star says the movie does justice to the novel it’s based on
This Father's Day was extra special for actor Vikrant Massey as it was the first time he celebrated the occasion with his son Vardaan. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant's wife Sheetal Massey dropped a cute picture of the father-son duo on Sunday.
Holding his son close to his heart, Vikrant happily posed for the camera.
"Happy Father's Day! Seeing what a lovely father you are only makes me love you more," Sheetal captioned the post.
On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is receiving appreciation for his performance in comedy-thriller Blackout.
Apart from this, Vikrant is also set to feature in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. ANI
