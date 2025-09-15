  • search in Khaleej Times
Vijay Sethupathi returns to host Bigg Boss Tamil season 9

This marks the 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' and 'Jawan' star's second outing as host of the popular reality show, ending speculation over his association

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 1:17 PM

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss Tamil fans, as the popular reality show is all set to return with its ninth season.

This season will once again see Vijay Sethupathi as the host, a familiar face whose charm and presence have become key parts of the show. His return ends speculation if he would continue hosting the programme.

The channel made the announcement recently on Instagram. Along with the news, they released a poster featuring Sethupathi dressed in a cream denim jacket. The caption read: "You will understand only by watching... You will know only by going. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch - From October 5th."

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will be telecast on Vijay Television and will also stream on JioCinema. The grand premiere will take place on October 5.

Sethupathi is busy with multiple projects. His upcoming projects include filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's new directorial, which also stars Tabu and Samyuktha. Shooting for the film began in July in Hyderabad. Pictures from the set showed Vijay posing with the director, producers, and cast.

Sethupathi's most recent release was Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic comedy with Nithya Menen that premiered in theatres in July 2025 and released on streaming platforms last month.