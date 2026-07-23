Watch: Dubai fans turn Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' into a festival with dancing, cheers

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally arrived in theatres on Thursday, and in Dubai, the film's first-day-first-show quickly turned into a full-blown fan festival.

At Vox Cinemas, City Centre Mirdif, the 4:30am screening was among 10 shows that were reportedly sold out, with hundreds of fans cheering, whistling, dancing and chanting as Vijay made his first appearance on screen.

The celebrations spilled beyond the auditorium too, as moviegoers gathered outside after the screening, breaking into dance and treating the release more like a festival than a regular cinema outing.

4:30am show turns into a fan festival

For Dubai-based longtime Vijay fan Rafeez Ahmed, it was unlike anything he had experienced before.

"It was amazing. The first show was at 4:30am, and I watched it at City Centre, where they had 10 different screenings. Every single show was full. There were hundreds of people screaming and going crazy. It was an unbelievable reaction," he told Khaleej Times.

"After the film, half the crowd came downstairs and started dancing. I've never seen anything like that for any other star's film before. It was a first-time experience. Even the staff at the mall were surprised. They were smiling and laughing as they watched everyone's reactions," Rafeez added.

A farewell to Vijay the actor

Vijay's latest release also arrives at a defining moment in his career. The Tamil superstar, who formally entered politics by launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in May 2026 after his party secured a historic election victory.

That has made Jana Nayagan especially emotional for fans, as it is widely regarded as Vijay's final film — at least for the foreseeable future — as he shifts his focus to full-time politics.

"Everyone wanted to celebrate it as much as possible because, for at least the next five years, he has said he won't be acting in any more films while serving as Chief Minister," said Rafeez. "People wanted to make sure they celebrated him, went crazy and enjoyed every moment. That's exactly what happened."

'It took us back to India'

The Dubai resident, who previously flew to Chennai just to cast his vote for Vijay, said watching Jana Nayagan in Dubai felt no different from attending a major release back home. "Honestly, it didn't feel any different because there's such a large Indian community here, especially Tamil-speaking audiences. It literally took us back to India."

The political action drama follows a former police officer who is drawn into a larger battle against corruption and powerful political forces, making its release especially symbolic now that Vijay has transitioned from cinema to politics.

Dubai resident Ashika Mariam, who also attended the first show, said the film carried added emotional significance after months of delays and controversy.

"The movie was actually supposed to release six months ago, back in January. But because of politics surrounding the elections, the release was put on hold. The worst part was that the film was eventually leaked, so fans had been waiting even longer to finally experience it on the big screen."

For many fans, he added, the release represented far more than just another Vijay film. "We weren't just watching Vijay the actor," said Ashika. "We were watching the sitting Chief Minister of an Indian state on screen. That means a lot to all of us and it made the entire experience even more special."

Rafeez, who also runs the popular lifestyle platform 'Table for One' on social media, believes the celebrations in Dubai are a timely reflection of the growing global appeal of South Indian cinema.

"It clearly shows how much South Indian cinema has grown across the world," he added. "Fans weren't just from Tamil Nadu. People from different parts of South India came together to celebrate this one man."