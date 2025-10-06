Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engaged: Fans spot the actor wearing a ring

After years of speculation, it seems lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally made it official. Though the two have remained tight-lipped and avoided confirming anything on social media, Vijay was recently spotted wearing what fans believe is his engagement ring — sparking a frenzy across the internet.

The Arjun Reddy actor was clicked at a temple alongside his family, including his younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. Dressed casually in a t-shirt, with a moustache and sunglasses completing his look, Vijay was seen receiving a bouquet during the visit. But it wasn’t his outfit that caught everyone’s attention — fans couldn’t help but notice a ring gleaming on his ring finger.

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has made any public announcement, Vijay’s team confirmed the news of their engagement to SCREEN on Saturday. According to sources, the intimate ceremony took place at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, attended only by close family members.

Rumours of Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship first began in 2018, when they starred together in the romantic hit Geetha Govindam. At the time, Rashmika was engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty. The couple’s engagement, held in July 2017, was called off just a month after Geetha Govindam released.

Following the film’s success, Vijay and Rashmika’s on-screen chemistry spilled over into real life, at least according to fans. The duo reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, further fuelling relationship rumours. Despite their growing popularity as a couple, both actors maintained a dignified silence about their personal lives.

Over the years, fans noticed that the two often vacationed at the same destinations, posting photos from what appeared to be matching backdrops.

Both actors have, at times, dropped indirect hints about their relationship status. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vijay Deverakonda candidly admitted, “I am 35 and I am not single.” Rashmika, too, seemed to confirm the obvious during a Pushpa 2 promotional event in Chennai. When asked whether her partner was from the film industry, she playfully replied, “Everyone already knows all of these things.”

With their engagement now reportedly confirmed, fans are overjoyed to see one of South cinema’s most loved pairs take this big step.