Vidya Balan on dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (Photo by AFP)

Vidya Balan is receiving praise for her dance moves on the track Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which she performs alongside Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit.

The song showcases a stunning face-off between both stars and it is a visual treat for dance enthusiasts.

Balan said, "When I was offered a film, I knew that we would do Ami Je Tomar again. So, Anees bhai and Bhushan were also thinking about how to make it bigger. And then, of course, when Madhuri Ji said yes for the film, it came to his mind why don't we do a face-off? So, then he came to me and said that will you do it? I was like, what are you talking about? How will I do face off with her? But then I decided that I will do it. So I worked a little hard and I had a lot of fun. Because this is a very big thing for me. And she was very sweet about it. She knew that anyone would get nervous in front of her. I think I didn't show her much that I'm nervous. But I worked hard and I think the song is very well-picturised."

Reviewing Balan and Dixit's dance-off, Kartik Aaryan said, "I'm a fan. If she hadn't done this, I would have reached her house that please do this face-off. Because I'm a fan of their dance. This was an opportunity and an iconic moment. Genuinely, as you said, these opportunities don't come again and again. It's not just that it was a big thing for Vidya's experience, but also for our experience."

Praising Balan's dedication and performance, he added, "And what she has done, especially, I would like to say this because Madhuri ji is Madhuri ji. But standing in front of her and dancing and performing in front of her, It's not everyone's cup of tea. It's not easy, it's very difficult. And the way they performed, it's unreal, unbelievable. I used to come to the set like a fanboy to watch them perform together. It was just beautiful."

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik.