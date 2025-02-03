Video: Sonu Nigam in 'excruciating pain' before India concert

Dubai-favourite Hindi singer Sonu Nigam just put out a video that has left fans alarmed.

The clip shows the Apne singer grimicing as he deals with ‘intense pain’ ahead of a Pune concert. He winces and cries out as he steps off the stage, surrounded and supported by his team.

However, Nigam proves that his spirit is indomitable as he hauls himself back to the stage and proceeds to sing and dance for the fans of his music.

Reflecting on the experience, Sonu says, "One of the most difficult days of my life but very fulfilling. I was thinking gaate gaate jhatka dete hai na (While singing we dance), that can also trigger the spasm. But I managed somehow. I never want to do less or give less when people expect so much from me. Ho gaya acha (It went well) I'm glad. This shaped up fine."

He adds, "But excruciating, excruciating pain. Laga tha jaese ek needle mere spine mein laga rakhi hai. Itna sa yaha waha ho aur needle spine mein ghus jayegi (I felt as if a needle was pricking my spine. I would move a little and the needle would enter my spine). It was like that. Really bad."