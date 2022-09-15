Video: Ryan Reynolds undergoes 'life-saving' colonoscopy after losing a bet

The actor discovered a 'subtle polyp' in his colon during the medical procedure

Thu 15 Sep 2022

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds underwent a "life-saving" colonoscopy, and discovered a "subtle polyp" on his colon during the procedure, which he broadcast live after losing a bet, and in a bid to de-stigmatize the medical procedure.

Ryan, 45, and his Wrexham soccer club co-chairman Rob McElhenney partnered up with a colon cancer awareness organisation, Lead From Behind, to encourage people to get the medical procedure done in time, Page Six reported.

In a video on the actor's page YouTube page, the two detail how the "simple step" can "save lives."

“I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared,” Reynolds said. “But it’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a—.”

Watch the video below:

The live broadcast is also the result of a bet made last year between Ryan and Rob. The bet stated if Rob learned to speak Welsh, Ryan will allow the cameras to follow him during his colonoscopy.

The Deadpool actor also discovered an “extremely subtle polyp” on the right side of his colon, which was removed, as per Page Six.

“This was potentially life-saving for you — I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor as he showed off images of the tissue. “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

“Colon cancer is preventable,” a message read across a black screen at the end of the video, according to Page Six. “If you’re 45 years or older, ask your doctor about getting a colonoscopy. And help Rob and Ryan kick cancer’s a—.”