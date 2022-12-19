Video: Ranveer Singh, Ravi Shastri's fun banter at Fifa World Cup final

The former India cricketer shared a funny video on Twitter featuring the Bollywood star

By ANI Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:16 AM

Ranveer Singh engaged in fun banter with former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri at the Fifa World Cup final.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shastri shared a video featuring Ranveer from the stands during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France.

"I don't know what to say... @RanveerOfficial#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance #Qatar2022," Shastri tweeted.

Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone was also there and unveiled the Fifa trophy ahead of Argentina and France match. Louis Vuitton trunk brand custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Deepika, meanwhile, is the global ambassador of the brand.

Coming back to Ranveer, makers of his upcoming comedy film Cirkus unveiled the romantic track Sun Zara on Friday.

Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is penned by Kumaar and features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. It also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, Cirkus trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

