Video: Pakistani artists create stunning portraits of Sheikh Hamdan, Shah Rukh Khan in sand

The group has gained global recognition with its intricate drawings of famous people, including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Messi

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM

A group of Pakistani artists has been taking the Internet by storm with their beautiful portraits of famous figures - all drawn directly into the sand!

The group, called Rashidi Artists Gaddani, posts pictures and time-lapse videos of their work on Instagram, gaining thousands of likes and worldwide recognition. The group has posted a time-lapse video showing an intricate portrait of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the sand.

The drawing has intricate details, such as the letters 'SRK', the star's beard and buttons on his clothes.

The group also did a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Other famous people rendered on the sand beach in Pakistan include Messi, Babar Azam, and Virat Kohli.

The group also created a beautiful greeting for the holy month of Ramadan, complete with a crescent moon.

