Video of Indian superstar Rajinikanth's lookalike, who sells tea in Kerala, goes viral

Malayalam actor-director Nadhirshah also met the doppelganger while he was shooting for a project in Fort Kochi

A tea seller from Kochi, Kerala, has grabbed eyeballs for his striking resemblance to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. A video of the man, named Sudhakar Prabhu, has gone viral and stunned the internet.

X (formerly Twitter) users shared Sudhakar Prabhu's clip of interacting with on October 20. The video captured the tea seller, in a grey shirt and brown shorts, flashing a smile and talking to people. Prabhu's mannerisms, behaviour, and especially his haircut and beard made it impossible to differentiate between him and movie star Rajinikanth. The way Prabhu wore his spectacles reminded everyone of the Jailer star.

The video has collected more than 126k views on the platform.

A user said, "With this makeup, you can call him for any function, and he will fight like Rajinikanth." Another poster said, "Copy-paste."

Prabhu's portrayal of Rajinikanth's simplicity made a person shower praise on Thalaivar.

"Although most are surprised by the doppelganger, I am more astounded by the Simplicity of Rajini Sir. Off work, he is dressed up as a common man and always shows in his real avatar without caring for his superstar image," he wrote.

Malayalam actor-director Nadhirshah also met Prabhu while he was shooting for a project in Fort Kochi. In a heartwarming Facebook post, he shared that Prabhu runs a tea shop near the fort on Pattalam Road. "Amazing. Sudhakar Prabhu of Fort Kochi with a likeness to him. Although he is an aristocrat by name, he is working in a tea shop," Nadirshah's note on Facebook read.

