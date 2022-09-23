Video: Nayanthara celebrates husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday in Dubai

The couple celebrated the filmmaker's birthday along with their friends and family members on a yacht

By ANI Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 5:35 PM

South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, on Thursday shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with his wife Nayanthara.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a video in which he and Nayanthara could be seen celebrating the filmmaker's birthday along with their friends and family members on a yacht.

Apart from that, he also shared adorable pictures with the Bigil actor.

Soon after the filmmaker shared these adorable pictures and video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in O2, a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in GodFather alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and also in director Atlee's next action thriller film Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.