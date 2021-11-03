Video: Man tries to assault South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi at airport, stopped

No case has been registered

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:17 PM

A video clip of a man trying to attack South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Bengaluru airport is going viral on social media.

In the clip, a man tries to jump on Sethupathi, who is seen walking in the airport, surrounded by his aides. The actor's security personnel block the attacker's attempt, while Sethupathi stumbles.

According to the Indian Express, airport officials confirmed the incident took place on Tuesday night.

