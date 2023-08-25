Video: Kevin Hart suffers injury, lands in a wheelchair after trying to outrace former NFL star

Kashkan, the chef's inaugural Middle Eastern endeavour, aims to offer honest and comforting food across India
Kevin Hart, 44, has landed himself in a wheelchair after trying to do some “young man stuff”. The comedian shared a video of himself on Instagram and explained how challenging his friend, former NFL star Stevan Ridley, to a 40-yard sprint ended with him suffering injury.
In the clip, shared on Thursday, the Jumanji actor, can be seen sitting in a wheelchair. He said, "I am in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff. This debate was based on who's faster. Those who know me know, I am pretty fast.”
"Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you are gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy,” he added.
He continued, "To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I am in a wheelchair.”
Sharing Hart’s Instagram post on Stories, Ridley wrote, “It’s all love, Kev [Kevin Hart].”
Hart’s trainer Ron Boss Everline shared a video of the much-talked-about race on Instagram. He wrote, “Well Here You Go! It started off good… but it ended with my brother in a wheelchair. Kevin Hart talking about gotcha. I agree with you, age caught you… I gotta keep it going for us. Keep watching for the slow-mo. Stevan Ridley put the wheels on (sic).”
