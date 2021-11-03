Video: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday

The superstar had a low-key birthday this year.

Birthday wishes continue to pour in for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday. The King of Bollywood’s birthday was also celebrated in style in Dubai, again this year, by lighting up the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, on Tuesday (November 2).

Mohammed Alabbar, founder of e-commerce firm noon.com and chairman of Emaar Properties, tweeted the video of SRK’s birthday.

The display on the world’s tallest tower celebrated the Indian actor and producer with a personalised video featuring a ‘Happy Birthday SRK’ message from noon as Shah Rukh's famous song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from the hit movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' played.

Overjoyed Shah Rukh Khan fans immediately widely shared the video on social media as they wished the superstar.

Burj Khalifa was also lit up in 2020 to celebrate the Bollywood superstar’s birthday.

Shah Rukh to have low-key birthday post son Aryan's release from jail

"It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... My kids mighty impressed and me is loving it," said SRK last year.

