Victoria Monét says taking time between albums ‘should be normal’

Victoria Monét is preparing to release her new album Frequency of Love three years after Jaguar II, but she does not think artists should be expected to constantly put out new music.

Ahead of the album’s release, Victoria opened up about the time between projects and why she was comfortable taking a break.

“It should be normal to take time to create your next album. I know we live in a world where we want everything fast,” Victoria told the Associated Press.

For Victoria, part of that time was about allowing herself to experience life before returning with another full-length project.

She also said she does not mind people describing Frequency of Love as a comeback, explaining that it means listeners noticed her absence and wanted to hear more music from her.

Frequency of Love features 22 tracks and follows Jaguar II, which was released in 2023 and later earned Victoria three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best R&B Album.

The new album includes previously released tracks Reach Out, Juicy and Let Me, with the latter reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Bruno Mars, SZA, Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas and Chlöe Bailey are also among the artists featured on the project.

While love sits at the centre of the album, Victoria said the theme is not limited to romantic relationships. The project also explores love for her daughter, herself and the world around her.

The three years between albums were not entirely spent away from music. Victoria won three Grammys in 2024 and recently joined Bruno Mars during the European leg of his The Romantic Tour.

She also graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education as its top student.

Following the album’s release, Victoria will head out on the Frequency of Love Tour, which begins in Raleigh, North Carolina, on October 27 and continues across North America until December.

Frequency of Love will be released on October 2.