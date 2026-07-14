Victoria Beckham’s stoic reaction to England’s 2–1 Norway victory becomes viral talking point

As England fought through a tense match that had supporters on the edge of their seats, cameras repeatedly cut to the former Spice Girl, who remained remarkably calm while those around her erupted in celebration.

While husband David Beckham and fellow fans jumped to their feet in excitement, Victoria appeared to simply observe the match, barely changing her expression. Even after England secured the win, viewers noticed she never seemed to crack a smile.

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Comedian Jenny Johnson joined in on the fun by sharing a series of zoomed-in photos of Victoria throughout the match on social media, with the caption reading:

"I wanted to take a moment to single out England's number one fan, Victoria, Lady Beckham!!!! There's nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It's so infectious! I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, 'SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!' because her energy is electric!!! See for yourself!" she joked.

David Beckham was quick to respond, playfully defending his wife while embracing the viral moment.

"She was celebrating inside, I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine," he replied.

Fans quickly joined in on the fun, flooding the comments with jokes of their own.

"Cheering causes wrinkles, darling," one person wrote.

Another added, "If you're a true Spice Girls fan, you'd know those were VB's excitement expressions."

England's 2–1 victory over Norway was one of the tournament's most thrilling matches so far. With both teams battling until the final whistle, England ultimately booked their place in the next round.

While England celebrated a hard-fought victory, Victoria Beckham's signature poker face proved to be just as memorable as the action on the pitch, becoming one of the match's most talked-about viral moments.