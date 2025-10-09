Victoria Beckham on when she almost 'lost everything'

In her three-part Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham talks about the time when her namesake fashion brand nearly failed. She also shared how having her husband, David Beckham, as a business partner increased the pressure on her.

"I almost lost everything, and that was a dark, dark time. I used to cry before I went to work every day because I felt like a firefighter. We were 10s of millions in the red," she said, according to a report in People.

"Yes I'm going home to my husband, but I'm going home to my business partner as well. And so I would talk to him about it. I had to. He was invested. And I hated it. I absolutely hated it."

According to David, his discussions with Victoria regarding the company's failure "broke" his heart because she is a "proud woman." He added that it was much harder to inform Victoria that he could no longer invest because she was earning more money than he was when they first met.

"She was a lot richer than me. She actually bought our first house in Hertfordshire, known as Beckingham Palace," he said. "So for her to have to come to me and say, 'Can I have some -- we need some more money. The business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us because I didn't have the money to keep doing this and eventually I was like, 'This cannot continue'."

Victoria persisted in trying to save the company by seeking outside investors, and she finally found David Belhassen to be a business partner.

"Victoria was not looking for a partner who would just put money," the investor recalled. "She needed a partner that knew the business, understood her dream and was capable of making it happen... Frankly, I had never seen something as hard as that to fix."

However, after a particular time, even he decided not to invest in her company, which left Victoria "absolutely heartbroken."

However, an incident changed his mind, and he once again considered investing in her company after seeing his wife wearing Victoria's brand, according to the report.

"When I go out with my wife on Saturday night, and I see her stunning. And I said, 'What are you wearing?' 'Victoria Beckham.' I said, 'Are you buying a lot of Victoria Beckham?' And she said, 'Tons. I love it. It's amazing,'" he recalled. "And the flame lit there. It became like a fire. And on Monday, I gathered the team and say, 'We have to do it. If we fail, we fail.' So we signed. I remember she was very emotional and she told me, 'I won't let you down.'"

Belhassen later told Victoria that she had to "change everything" and "restructure the business" so it could survive.

"Part of the problem was people were really afraid to tell me no," she explained. "People thought that I wasn't used to hearing, 'no.' I'll hold my hands up and be accountable for things that I have done that I should have done and could have done differently, and I was in debt. There was a lot I had to change. I realised I'd lost my way."

Victoria Beckham is currently streaming on Netflix.