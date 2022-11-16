Vicky's 'Govinda Naam Mera' gets OTT release

It marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner

By ANI Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 3:47 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 4:46 PM

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's next comedy film Govinda Naam Mera will not be getting a big screen release.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to his Instagram and announced that Govinda Naam Mera will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

"Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhal Lena! #GovindNaamMera coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar," he captioned the post.

In the announcement video, Vicky could be seen conversing with producer Karan Johar.

Govinda Naam Mera marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official streaming date of Govinda Naam Mera is still awaited.

The film will be Vicky's second digital release after Sardar Udham.

Makers of Govinda Naam Mera will be soon unveiling the new posters and official trailer of the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan and in director Anand Tiwari's film with Tripti Dimri.