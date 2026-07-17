Look: Vicky Kaushal shares adorable photo with Katrina Kaif from her birthday celebration

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt photo with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif while penning a birthday wish on Thursday.

The photo features actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sharing a tender moment during a birthday celebration.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been basking in their new roles as parents, having welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son's name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand.

The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2025, writing, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Kareena Kapoor also extended her heartfelt birthday wish to Katrina Kaif while sharing an old photograph with Katrina Kaif.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday forever Superstar. Have the best birthday mommy Kat."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to make her return to films following her delivery. Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for Love and War.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Officially announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.