Vicky Kaushal shares his iconic stage performance with Hrithik Roshan, posts throwback fan photo with the star

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor took to his social media to explain why this IIFA memory will always be special to him

by Somya Mehta Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 1:04 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 1:13 PM

At the recently concluded IIFA Awards that took place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend, stars from the film fraternity gathered to give fans some unforgettable moments to cherish for a lifetime. Among these memorable instances, was Hrithik Roshan's iconic dance performance following his acceptance speech for the Best Actor Award.

The actor bagged the award for his stellar performance in the neo-noir thriller, Vikram Vedha (2022), alongside Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik, who catapulted into super stardom following his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, also starring Amisha Patel, has been a fan-favourite since the year 2000, when the film took over the big screen.

Hrithik Roshan bags Best Actor Award for 'Vikram Vedha' at IIFA Awards 2023. Photo: Twitter

While has also been applauded for his acting chops, the superstar first became a household name for his iconic dance moves in his debut film, belting out inimitable moves from hit numbers such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena and the film's title song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

So, when Hrithik recreated the magic of these viral songs on the IIFA stage this weekend, fans all across social media were left awe-struck. Following his speech for the Best Actor Award, the hosts of the night, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, asked the star to shake a leg to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, recreating the dance moves that became signature to the 'Hrithik way of dancing' back in the days.

In a heartwarming moment, the hosts for the evening joined the Vikram Vedha star in his performance on stage. While Abhishek was hesitant to join in, saying he didn't "want to ruin" the song, Vicky went all in, bringing out his best moves to match the incomparable energy of the star.

Now, Vicky has taken to social media to share a #ThrowbackThursday post on his Instagram, telling his fans why that moment of sharing the stage with Hrithik was truly special for him. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!" tagging Hrithik.

The actor has shared a video clipping of the Ek Pal Ka Jeena dance along with a throwback photo of him with his brother, Sunny Kaushal, visiting Hrithik on the sets of Fiza (2000).

Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

While Hrithik is yet to respond to the post, many others took to social media to leave comments on Vicky's adorable fan moment. Mini Mathur wrote, “This was the best moment of all." While director Mukesh Chhabra replied with heart emojis. "OMG, crying," commented Nicole Concessao, co-founder of Team Naach.

Fans called it a "moment we will always cherish." While another fan page added, "Fanboy Vicky is the cutest thing ever to witness."

On the stage as well, the Masaan actor couldn't control his adulation for the superstar, saying "I can watch him for hours."

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke all set to release this weekend. Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and War 2.

