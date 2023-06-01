Vicky Kaushal shares his iconic stage performance with Hrithik Roshan, posts throwback fan photo with the star

The Bollywood actors were previously in Abu Dhabi for IIFA
At the recently concluded IIFA Awards that took place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend, stars from the film fraternity gathered to give fans some unforgettable moments to cherish for a lifetime. Among these memorable instances, was Hrithik Roshan's iconic dance performance following his acceptance speech for the Best Actor Award.
The actor bagged the award for his stellar performance in the neo-noir thriller, Vikram Vedha (2022), alongside Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik, who catapulted into super stardom following his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, also starring Amisha Patel, has been a fan-favourite since the year 2000, when the film took over the big screen.
While has also been applauded for his acting chops, the superstar first became a household name for his iconic dance moves in his debut film, belting out inimitable moves from hit numbers such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena and the film's title song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
So, when Hrithik recreated the magic of these viral songs on the IIFA stage this weekend, fans all across social media were left awe-struck. Following his speech for the Best Actor Award, the hosts of the night, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, asked the star to shake a leg to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, recreating the dance moves that became signature to the 'Hrithik way of dancing' back in the days.
In a heartwarming moment, the hosts for the evening joined the Vikram Vedha star in his performance on stage. While Abhishek was hesitant to join in, saying he didn't "want to ruin" the song, Vicky went all in, bringing out his best moves to match the incomparable energy of the star.
Now, Vicky has taken to social media to share a #ThrowbackThursday post on his Instagram, telling his fans why that moment of sharing the stage with Hrithik was truly special for him. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!" tagging Hrithik.
The actor has shared a video clipping of the Ek Pal Ka Jeena dance along with a throwback photo of him with his brother, Sunny Kaushal, visiting Hrithik on the sets of Fiza (2000).
While Hrithik is yet to respond to the post, many others took to social media to leave comments on Vicky's adorable fan moment. Mini Mathur wrote, “This was the best moment of all." While director Mukesh Chhabra replied with heart emojis. "OMG, crying," commented Nicole Concessao, co-founder of Team Naach.
Fans called it a "moment we will always cherish." While another fan page added, "Fanboy Vicky is the cutest thing ever to witness."
On the stage as well, the Masaan actor couldn't control his adulation for the superstar, saying "I can watch him for hours."
On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke all set to release this weekend. Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and War 2.
somya@khaleejtimes.com
The Bollywood actors were previously in Abu Dhabi for IIFA
Her first major film role has come with big expectations and a racist backlash, but the Grammy-nominated singer isn’t easily deterred
Little ones can enjoy the show in September
Viral video showed the Indian cricketer having a good time with friends in London
The two-day Bollywood extravaganza took place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Tonight the winners in some of the key categories will be announced
Leading up to the event, the green carpet was abuzz with renowned Bollywood stars showing up with their A-game on
The awards ceremony honours the technical category winners