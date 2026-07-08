Watch: Vicky Kaushal greets guests at Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding; video goes viral

Actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter, Swara Lodha, tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

While the wedding was attended by close family and friends, videos from the celebrations have now surfaced online, with actor Vicky Kaushal grabbing everyone's attention.

In videos that are now going viral on the internet, Kaushal can be seen arriving at the venue in a white sherwani jacket paired with black trousers. Shailesh Lodha warmly welcomed the actor before introducing him to the guests.

Lodha and Kaushal share a close bond. Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had also posted a picture with Kaushal on Instagram and praised him for staying grounded despite his success.

Praising Kaushal's grounded nature, the actor wrote, "Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction-Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest. Sending lots of love, @vickykaushal09."

Soon after the wedding videos appeared online, fans reacted to Kaushal's presence. One user wrote, "The way he interacted with all was really good." Many others congratulated the newlyweds and wished Swara and her family happiness.

On the work front, Kaushal is preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It marks Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali. Kapoor reunites with the filmmaker after Saawariya, while Bhatt teams up with him again after Gangubai Kathiawadi.