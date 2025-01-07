Vicky Kaushal pens heartwarming message for sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt birthday wish for wife Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kaushal shared a picture of Isabelle in which she was seen posing against a serene sea. In his caption, the Masaan actor wrote, "Happiest Birthday, Isy! May you have the most joyous year ahead."

Actress Katrina also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming wish for her sister. Ek Tha Tiger actress shared a cheerful photo of her sister in which she was seen smiling while posing for the camera.

From New Year celebrations to vacations, Isabelle is often seen hanging out with her sister and Vicky.

Isabelle made her acting debut in Bollywood in Stanley D Costa's directorial Time To Dance. She was also seen in Kwatha.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021.