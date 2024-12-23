Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra groove with Karan Aujla in Mumbai

Karan Aujla. Photo: AFP

Singer Karan Aujla's India tour is turning out to be a blend of music and star power. Fans were treated to electrifying collaborations with surprise appearances by Varun Dhawan and rapper Badshah at his Delhi concerts.

During the next leg of his tour, in Mumbai, the glamour went up a notch with Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra gracing the event and making it a memorable night for spectators.

The Sam Bahadur actor and singer Karan Aujla delighted fans with a live performance on the song Tauba Tauba from their film Bad Newz.

Kaushal said on stage, "The journey that this man has had he truly deserves to shine like a star that he is today and I'm so proud of him and I know there is one only Karan. Mumbai loves you. Punjab loves you and India loves you and everyone across the globe loves you. I'm so grateful we had the biggest hit of the year together and Karan debuted in Bollywood with me. I'm a big fan of him as a singer and a songwriter."

Chopra also jammed with Ajula over Chamkila songs.

Norwegian dance group Quick Style also joined him on the Mumbai leg of his tour.

Concluding his Mumbai show, the singer Aujla became emotional and expressed his gratitude for all the love and support from his fans and Bollywood stars Kaushal and Chopra.