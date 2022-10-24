Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina "stunner" as she drops her Diwali look

Katrina Kaif shared pictures of her Diwali outfit on Instagram

By ANI Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 9:50 AM

Katrina Kaif looked like a regal beauty in her Diwali outfit. The actress chose a shimmery black saree for 'Choti Diwali' celebrations.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a photo of her Diwali look and amongst the many compliments she received from her friends and fans in the comment section, the most special one came from her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky wrote "stunner" in Hindi for Katrina.

On the work front, Katrina is busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot.

Phone Bhoot, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Phone Bhoot will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy Kuttey and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL.

Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film Sardar Udham, which received positive feedbacks from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films the release date of the film is still awaited.

He also has Dharma Productions' next comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his kitty.

Sam Bahadur is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.