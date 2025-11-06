Veteran South Indian actor Harish Rai, star of 'KGF' and 'Om', dies

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his performances in films like Om and the KGF series, has passed away after battling cancer. The actor was a respected name in South Indian cinema, having acted in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films over the decades.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to his X account to confirm the news and express his condolences. Sharing the news, Shivakumar wrote that the industry has lost one of its finest actors.

"The passing away of Harish Rai, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer. In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Rai had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone's attention," he wrote in Kannada.

"I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones, who are in pain from his departure, to bear the sorrow. Om Shanti," he added.

à²à²¨à³à²¨à²¡à²¦ à²à²¿à²¤à³à²°à²°à²à²à²¦ à²à³à²¯à²¾à²¤ à²à²³à²¨à²à²°à²¾à²¦ à²¹à²°à³à²¶à³â à²°à²¾à²¯à³â à² à²µà²°à³ à²¨à²¿à²§à²¨à²°à²¾à²à²¿à²°à³à²µà³à²¦à³ à² à²¤à³à²¯à²à²¤ à²¦à³à²à²à²à²° à²¸à²à²à²¤à²¿à²¯à²¾à²à²¿à²¦à³. à²à³à²¯à²¾à²¨à³à²¸à²°à³âà²¨à²¿à²à²¦ à²¬à²³à²²à³à²¤à³à²¤à²¿à²¦à³à²¦ à²¹à²°à³à²¶à³ à²°à²¾à²¯à³ à² à²µà²° à²¨à²¿à²§à²¨à²¦à²¿à²à²¦ à²à²¿à²¤à³à²°à²°à²à² à²¬à²¡à²µà²¾à²à²¿à²¦à³.



à²à², à²¹à²²à³à²¯à²® à²¸à³à²°à²¿à²¦à²à²¤à³ à²à³à²à²¿à²à²«à³ à²®à²¤à³à²¤à³ à²à³à²à²¿à²à²«à³ 2 à²¸à²¿à²¨à²¿à²®à²¾à²à²³à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²¹à²°à³à²¶à³ à²°à²¾à²¯à³ à² à²µà²°à³ à² à²¦à³à²­à³à²¤à²µà²¾à²à²¿ à²¨à²à²¿à²¸à²¿ à²à²²à³à²²à²° à²à²®à²¨à²¸à³à²³à³à²¦à²¿à²¦à³à²¦à²°à³.

Rai appeared in popular Kannada films, including Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara and Nalla.