Veteran Indian actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87

The death of the 'Sri Ranga Neethulu' actor — who was also a producer, director and politician — was condoled by a number of Tollywood figures

Fri 23 Dec 2022, 11:10 AM

Legendary Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away today morning at his residence in Hyderabad.

He was 87 years old.

The death of the Sri Ranga Neethulu actor, who was also a producer, director and politician, was condoled by a number of personalities from Tollywood.

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing of the actor.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Noting the contribution of the Bangaru Kutumbam actor to the Telugu industry, Ram Charan wrote:

"Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace".

Chiranjeevi tweeted a long note in Telugu along with a few pictures of himself with the Nirdoshi actor.

"Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu" he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, expressed "profound grief" at the passing of the prolific actor.

In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Satyanarayana received a number of awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and two Nandi Awards.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

