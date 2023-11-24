UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli passes away

He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Screengrab (armaankohliofficial/Instagram)
Photo: Screengrab (armaankohliofficial/Instagram)

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM

Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

He was known for his films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif.

He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

According to reports, Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral will take place today evening.

Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar and the multi-starrer film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani among others.

He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment