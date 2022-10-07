Veteran Bollywood actor Arun Bali, known for role in '3 Idiots', passes away

She addressed the reports on her social media handles
Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more. Known for various performances in Bollywood films, Arun Bali breathed his last at 4.30am on Friday. He was 79.
While more details are awaited in this regard, it's important to mention that some reports suggest Bali hadn't been keeping well for quite some time.
He has two daughters who reside in the US. Both of them will be landing in Mumbai on Saturday, and only after that will the last rites be done.
Bali was known for his work in many films including 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, and Ram Jaane.
He also worked in many TV serials. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama 'Chanakya', Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera 'Swabhimaan', and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, in the contentious and critically praised 2000 movie 'Hey Ram'.
He was also a national award-winning producer.
